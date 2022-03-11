Gang steals lorry to raise money for mercenaries, nabbed in city

Chennai :

The plan conceived by the gang led by K Mohan alias Kutti Mohan (33) of Ennore came to light when a man named Palayam (54) of Adayalampattu lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police on Sunday stating that his lorry that was parked in front of his house on Saturday night was missing the next day.





Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case and began investigation. When they checked the footage from the CCTVs locality and also the ones along the route that the truck was taken, officials noticed a two-wheeler that followed the stolen vehicle up to Chengalpattu. After that, however, the two-wheeler was missing in the subsequent footage.





Police traced the bike to Chengalpattu government hospital. With the registration number, police found the address of the vehicle owner and his phone number.





As the phone was found active at an undisclosed loacation in Chennai, a team from Maduravoyal rushed there and secured the suspect, identified as Ponmurugan (50) of Ambattur.





Based on the information he spilled, the police nabbed K Mohan alias Kutti Mohan (33) of Ennore, M Silambarasan (32) of Ambattur and S Senthil of Ramanathapuram. The stolen lorry was seized from them and all four were remanded in judicial custody.





Police said Kutti Mohan, the man accused, is a rival of gangster Ennore Dhanasekaran, who was nabbed from Tiruchy last October and is lodged in Madurai central prison. Mohan had earlier tried to murder Dhanasekaran by hurling country bomb.





“Mohan wanted to eliminate Dhanasekaran when the latter is released from prison. But because they did not have the money to hire mercenaries for the murder, they decided to steal the lorry and sell it in Ramanathapuram,” said police.