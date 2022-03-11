Metro Water grievance meeting on Saturday

Chennai :

According to a press release, the open house meetings will be conducted with all Covid safety norms stipulated by the government as more relaxations have been given.





“The grievance meetings will be held at the area offices of each of the 15 areas between 10 am to 1 pm,” the release added. During the grievance meetings, to be presided by superintendent engineers, the public can get clarifications on doubts pertaining to water and sewage connections, tax and other issues.





“The public are requested to utilise the open house meeting to record their complaints regarding water supply and sewerage, apart from pending water and sewer new connections as well as maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures,” added the release.