3 more dealers who bought meth from Andhra held in city

Chennai :

The accused were identified as M Kaja Nawaz (44) of Royapuram, A Mohammed Javid (29) of Royapuram and N Thameem Roslan (33) of Mannady, from whom the New Washermenpet police seized 135 grams of methamphetamine.





Police said that the trio received the drug from Sheik Mohammed of Perambur to peddle it to the users in small quantities.





The special team led by Joint Commissioner (North) Ramya Bharati had arrested four persons, including Sheik Mohammed and Rohith Manikandan, son of a special sub-inspector. Based on their confession, a team led by sub-inspector Vijay camped in Ongole and busted a lab that produced methamphetamine.





A chemist employed in the lab, Venkat Reddy (28) of Hyderabad, was arrested and a hunt has been launched for the main suspect Ramesh (40) of Hyderabad, who ran the lab with a fake licence and procured ingredients to produce the drug.





So far, the city police have arrested eight people part of the drug network.