Mayor asks officials to hasten works at first review meeting

Chennai :

This was the maiden review meeting after the Mayor and Deputy Mayor assumed office.





During the meeting, civic officials, including Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials explained the projects and schemes that are being implemented by the civic body to the new Mayor.





“After reviewing the projects, the Mayor instructed the officials to speed up the works,” a source said.





Earlier, Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar inspected the works in the Adyar area where tree plantation works are underway under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust project.





Under the project, the civic body is creating a playfield and Miyawaki urban forest at a cost of around Rs 2 crore on Canal Bank Road.





“Deputy mayor instructed to complete the works and let the facilities for public use immediately,” a release said.