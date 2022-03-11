Tangedco detects 14 cases of power theft, levies Rs 14.46L in fine

Chennai :

“During the division-level mass raids conducted by Chennai Enforcement Division, the enforcement squads of Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai West, Chennai South, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram have detected 11 cases of energy theft in Tambaram and Tiruvallur divisions,” a Tangedco release said.





The release added an extra levy amount of Rs 14.46 lakh has been levied on the consumers, towards the loss incurred to the Board due to the stolen energy. “The consumers concerned admitted the offence and chose to compound the case and remitted a sum of Rs 1.09 lakh to avoid criminal proceedings.





Hence, no police complaints were lodged,” the release said. Information regarding energy theft may be given to the executive engineer over the phone at 9445857591.