Duo nabbed for raping actress at knifepoint after barging into house in Valasaravakkam

Chennai :

Two men who barged into a house of a single woman at odd hours and raped her at knifepoint before fleeing the spot with her jewels have been arrested by Valasaravakkam police.





The victim, a 37-year-old woman doing supporting roles in the film industry, separated from her husband and had been staying at a rented house in Valasaravakkam, said police.





The incident happened on Tuesday night when the victim was on a phone call. "Her doorbell rang around 9.30 pm and when she opened the door, an unfamiliar person barged in pointing a knife at her and gagged her. He later took her to a room and sexually assaulted her apart from filming the act. Later, another person, who she already knows, joined him and he too sexually assaulted apart from threatening her to part with her jewels," said police.





Based on her complaint, police secured the suspects on Wednesday and they were identified as S Selvakumar (21) of Maduravoyal and R Kannadasan (37) of Ramapuram. Police said that Kannadasan, a fish vendor, often sold fish to the victim and learnt that she lived alone. He informed Selvakumar about the victim and they hatched a plan and targeted her on Tuesday night, said police.