Metro Water grievance meeting to be held on Saturday

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water press release, the open house meetings will be conducted with all safety norms stipulated by the government as more relaxations have been given.





"The grievance meetings will be held at the area offices of each of the 15 areas between 10 am to 1 pm," the release said.





The grievance meetings will be presided by superintendent engineers, in which the public can get clarifications on doubts pertaining to water and sewage connections, tax issues, and other issues.





"The public are requested to utilize the open house meeting to record their complaints regarding water supply and sewerage apart from pending water and sewer new connections as well as maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures," the release added.