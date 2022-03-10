Four IPS officers promoted as DGs, total officers in rank reach 15

Chennai :

With four more IPS officers being promoted as Director Generals of Police on Thursday, the total number of officials in the rank of DGP in Tamil Nadu reached 15.





In the latest promotion details released by the Home Department, Amaraesh Pujari, now serving as ADGP, cyber crime division, has been promoted and posted as DGP, cyber crime division.





M Ravi, ADGP, and Commissioner of Police Tambaram, has been promoted as DGP an allowed to continue in the same post after upgrading the post.





K Jayanth Murali, ADGP, idol wing, has been promoted and would continue to head the wing as DGP.





Similarly Karuna Sagar, director, BPRD , New Delhi too has been promoted as DGP. With the promotion of the the four senior officers, the number of the total DGP belonging to TN cadre, including a suspended officer, went up to 15.





Other DGP ranked officers in the TN cadre are, C Sylendra Babu, Sanjay Arora, Sunil Kumar Singh, Shakeel Akhter, Rajesh Das (suspended), BK Ravi, Shankar Jiwal, AK Viswanathan, Abhash Kumar, TV Ravichandran and Seema Agarwal.