Four-member gang arrested for driving away lorry from Maduravoyal

Chennai :

Chennai police arrested a four-member gang in Ramanathapuram for driving away away a tipper lorry from Maduravoyal.





The truck belongs to Palayam (54) of Adayalampattu who parked the vehicle in front of his house on Saturday night and found it missing the next day.





Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.





While a two-wheeler followed the truck upto Chengalpattu, the two-wheeler was missing in the subsequent footage. Police traced the bike to Chengalpattu government hospital.





With the registration number, police established the address of the vehicle owner and found out his phone number. Since the phone was active in Ramanathapuram, police rushed there and secured the suspect identified as Ponnurangam (50) of Ambattur.





K Mohan alias Kutti Mohan (33) of Ennore, M Silambarasan (32) of Ambattur and S Senthil of Ramanathapuram were also arrested. The stolen truck was seized from them and all four were remanded in judicial custody.





Police said the main accused Kutti Mohan is a rival to gangster Ennore Dhanasekaran and has already hurled country bomb at the latter. "He wanted to eliminate Dhanasekaran when the latter was released from prison in Madurai. Since Mohan did not have money to plan for the murder and decided to steal the lorry to sell it in Ramanathapuram," said police.