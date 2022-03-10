Nellai Collector gifts air tickets to JEE aspirants

Chennai :

The students, mostly hailing from an economically poor background, were taken to Kudankulam Atomic Power Plant for an educational visit a few days ago after which District Collector V Vishnu arranged free flight tickets for all the 21 students to Chennai for an educational visit to IIT, Anna University and BM Birla Planetarium for two days.





The students, who boarded the flight in Tuticorin on Wednesday morning, were brimming with joy since it was the maiden flight for all of them. A student, Sunder Rajesh, on landing in Chennai, said they didn’t expect they would be able to fly and thanked the Collector for fulfilling one of their dreams. He said he now wants to clear the examination and get admission to IIT-Madras.





Selvanayagi, a student from Pothakudi government school said we have come here as an educational trip and we thank our Collector who took this initiative for government school students like us.