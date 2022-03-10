CBI arrests CGST officials for taking bribe

Chennai :

A case was registered against the two on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing his GST registration. After negotiation, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 15,000.





It was alleged that the complainant was directed by the Superintendent to pay the bribe through the Inspector. CBI laid a trap and caught the Inspector, CGST while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted on the premises of both the accused which led to the recovery of cash.