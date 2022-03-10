Jeevajyothi petitions CoP against Abdul Rahim, YouTube channel

Chennai :





However, since Shravan Kumar allegedly refused to come to the office even after the work-from-home set up was revoked, Srinatha on suspicion audited the official accounts and was shocked to find that Shravan Kumar had diverted the funds meant for employees’ salaries and GST to his bank accounts and submitted fake documents at the office as if the money was paid to the people concerned.





Based on his complaint, the entrustment document fraud wing of the CCB registered a case and arrested Shravan Kumar. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused P Shravan Kumar is nephew to the victim Srinatha Reddy who runs a security firm caller Bulldyers Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd and had been appointed as a manager on a trust basis in the year 2017, said police.