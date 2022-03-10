Corporation to make community hall booking fully online

Chennai :

According to an official, the civic body has to address few issues before taking steps to do that. “One of the major issues that is being discussed is to prevent bulk booking. We have to make the online application in such a way to prevent that. Also, we have to find a way to ensure hassle-free payment and refund mechanisms,” the official added.





Presently, residents can only check whether the community halls are vacant or booked already before making physical application at counters.





Until a few years ago, the influential persons in each area would bulk book the halls and then rent them out to event organisers at a higher amount. This was mostly prevented after insisting on some documents and certificates for booking.





Last June, the civic body had adopted a resolution decentralising the booking process to allow the residents book community halls at zonal offices. Earlier residents had to visit the Ripon Building to book the halls. Also, halls could be booked only six months in advance from the date of the function.





The decentralized system came into effect only from January.





The Corporation maintains 62 community halls, of which 33 are in the central region. North and south regions have 15 and 14 community halls, respectively. Apart from these, the civic body maintains three auditoriums.





The Corporation collects charges from the users on the basis of basic street rate of property tax and size of community halls. Charges fixed for some of the community halls are less than Rs 1,000. However, residents should pay 18 per cent GST. Wherever available, the Corporation also provides cooking utensils, chairs and tables free of cost to event organisers.





The civic body earns a revenue of around Rs 2 crore every year through community halls.