Aduthurai TP indirect polls: HC seeks TNSEC’s response

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction after hearing a plea jointly moved by Ma Ka Stalin and seven other ward councillors of the town panchayat.





Stalin alleged that he was contesting for the chairman post but the ruling party councillors forcibly snatched the election documents. Following this, the returning officer postponed the elections indefinitely on the grounds of law and order.





“DMK had won 7 out of 15 wards. However, I have eight ward councillors’ support. On the day of indirect elections, only four DMK candidates had come for voting. Therefore, I had a bright chance to win the election.





Understanding the situation, the DMK members tore election papers and snatched documents. Therefore, the RO cancelled the indirect elections on the grounds of law and order problem,” the petitioner Stalin said.





He added that the indefinite postponement of the election would result in horse-trading to capture chairman and vice-chairman posts.





Recording the submissions, Chief Justice MN Bhandari directed the TNSEC to file a detailed counter on Thursday.