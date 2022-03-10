Protest over IIT-M girl’s suicide: Case on CFI members quashed

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira issued the order after allowing the criminal original petition filed by Ashraf, Mustafa, Rahamadullah, Madhu Jalaa alias Bahadur Jaman, Hassali Meeran, Akbar Ali, Mohamed Imran, Mohamed Thaslim and Mohamed.





The petitioners sought a direction to quash the case booked by the Kotturpuram police on charges of unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint. The case has been pending before the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai.





Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Abdul Basith submitted that the members of the organisation had staged a demonstration demanding the arrest a few faculty members IIT-Madras in connection with the student’s death by suicide, and pointed out that there was no untoward incident during the protest.





Recording the submissions, the judge held that the statement of witnesses recorded under Section 161 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) shows that there was no proper investigation with regard to the identity of the persons.





“Other than the two persons, who were office-bearers of the organisation, no investigation has been done with regard to the identity of other accused. Also, no violence has been reported during the demonstration. Therefore, the court is quashing the criminal case pending before the IX Magistrate Court,” the judge held.





The judge also observed that it was a pathetic incident that happened inside the IIT-M campus where the student died by suicide after leaving a suicide note naming some faculty members.