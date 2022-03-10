Film Producers’ Council told to pay Rs 1L cost

Chennai :

Justice P Velmurugan issued the direction while hearing the defamation suit by Simbu seeking Rs one crore of damages from producer Michel Rayappan for allegedly spreading false information against him.





When the matter was taken up for hearing, the judge expressed dissatisfaction against the Producers’ Council for not submitting any written affidavits on the plea for the last two years. The judge then ordered the council to deposit Rs one lakh cost for the delay. The amount has to be deposited to the registry within March 31.





Simbu moved his plea after Michel Rayappan approached the Producers’ Council with an appeal, asking Simbu to compensate the loss which he incurred for producing the film Anbanavan, Adangathavan, Asarathavan in which Simbu had played the lead role.





Meanwhile, alleging that Rayappan failed to honour the agreement to pay him Rs 6 crore as salary, Simbu asked the South Indian Artistes’ Association to intervene in the issue.





Earlier, the court had impleaded the Producers’ Council and its then president actor Vishal Krishna as the respondents in the case.