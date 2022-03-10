ED arrests 11 in Chennai Port Trust term deposit fraud case

Chennai :

The persons arrested by ED are PV Sudalaimuthu, M Vijay Herald, M Rajesh Singh, S Siyad, K Zakir Hussain, Suresh Kumar, Ganesh Natarajan, V Manimozhi, J Selvakumar, A Sermathiraja and Arun Anbu. The accused were booked under a money laundering case for defrauding Rs 45 crore belonging to the Chennai Port Trust, said an ED release.





The ED sleuths had searched 15 premises across Tamil Nadu in the month of June 2021 and during the course of the investigation, the suspected persons were examined and it was found that the proceeds of crime — the money obtained out of the liquidation of the Fixed Deposits pertaining to Chennai Port Trust — was invested in acquiring more than 230 acres of land, several plots, vehicles, Gold and deposits and the same were attached in December 2021 and February 2022.





During the course of the investigation, it was found out that the suspected persons had submitted fake Fixed Deposit receipts in Chennai Port Trust. They had fraudulently liquidated the fixed deposits within a couple of days after the opening of the Fixed Deposit with the help of original Fixed Deposit receipts retained by them.