Talks on to constitute area sabhas

Chennai :

A meeting was held at the Secretariat, on Wednesday, in which department Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other officials took part. “The discussions are in the early stages and a policy decision will be taken by the government after discussion,” Bedi said.





As per the decade-old order, the area sabhas would function in line with the grama sabhas that are being conducted in rural areas. Meanwhile, activists, who continuously petitioned the government to constitute area sabhas welcomed the development.





Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said the government should make a few changes in the order. “Residents, who have voters’ ID in a particular ward, will become a member of the area sabhas. However, members will be nominated by the council,” he said.





Welcoming the move, Jayaram Venkatesan opined that the area sabhas would ensure direct interaction between the voters and councillors.