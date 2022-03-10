Chennai police bust meth lab in Andhra, arrest chemist

Chennai :

A special team of Joint Commissioner (Chennai North) Ramya Bharati, that arrested four persons including the son of a special sub-inspector in possession of about 1 kg methamphetamine, found out during the investigation that one Ramesh of Hyderabad supplied the drug to the network in the city.





With that information, the special team camped in Ongole with the help of a mobile phone location and unearthed a lab where the drug was produced. A chemist named Venkat Reddy (28) of Hyderabad, who had been engaged to make the drug was secured and the chemical ingredients and lab equipment to make methamphetamine were seized from the lab apart from one kg of the drug.





Police said the main accused Ramesh, who is still absconding, set up the lab in the industrial area in Ongole with a fake licence to make it look like any other chemical factory. “Since the drug is odourless, others did not have any suspicion and Ramesh bought the ingredients claiming that it was to make some other chemicals,” said sub-inspector Vijay.





Venkat Reddy, who worked at a different chemical firm, was recruited by Ramesh through a proper interview and was made to stay at a rented house near the lab, said police.





According to police, it takes 20 days to produce methamphetamine and Ramesh came to Chennai with at least 4 kg of the drug every time to sell it for Rs 15 to 20 lakh per kg. “To the end-user, it is sold for Rs 6,000 per gram,” said police.





While Venkat Reddy has been arrested, a hunt has been launched for Ramesh.





This is the first time that we have busted a lab producing methamphetamine drug and now we are investigating how and where the accused sourced the ingredients from, said Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner Sundaravathanam, who is part of the investigation.