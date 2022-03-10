City to map crime hotspots via GIS

Chennai :

Under the GIS plan, city police have created a virtual map of Chennai with the jurisdiction of each police station clearly demarcated along with important places such as hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, educational institutions, malls, religious places, traffic signals etc.





“The data from various sources will be plotted to find the pattern of crimes, offences and law-and-order issues,” City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal told DT Next.





Crime data of last five years, FIR details from Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), CSR information from police stations, call data from control rooms of emergency helplines such as 100, 112, 1098, 1091 and 181, inputs from Kavalan SoS App will all be plotted on the map for analysis to understand the crime trends for better policing, said the Commissioner.





Apart from the existing CCTV cameras, city police have also been installing new cameras (5,250 cameras at 1,750 strategic locations) which are connected and programmed in such a way that it would flag the commandant control room if there is a panic situation or overcrowding at a particular spot.





“We can immediately alert the local police station and it would also act as a feed to the GIS mapping,” said the officer.





The Commissioner said the feed would also be received from MTC buses equipped with SOS buttons and a team would monitor social media for different kinds of grievances and complaints to feed them in the system.





The movement of patrol vehicles will be also be tracked and integrated with the system. “The feeds in turn would create comprehensive data for better analysis of crime and law and order situation, which will be studied for efficient policing such as preventive measures, increasing the beat patrolling and reducing the response time.





Also, since it would be a dynamic map, we will know how to deploy the police force effectively to prevent crimes,” said the officer.





While the GIS mapping will be launched within two months, the other components of the safe city projects — cyber forensic lab and the office for capacity building of women and children in the city — will be housed in the Command and Control Centre, a nine-storey building coming up next to the city police commissionerate.