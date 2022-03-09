Community hall booking to be made online, likely to prevent bulk orders

Chennai :

A few weeks after decentralising the booking process for community halls, the Greater Chennai Corporation has commenced a discussion to make the booking process completely online.





According to an official, the civic body has to address few issues before making the booking process completely online. "One of the major issue that is being discussed is to prevent bulk booking. We have to make the online application in a way to prevent bulk booking by certain persons. Also, we have to find a way to ensure hassle-free payment and refund mechanism," the official added.





He assured that once these issues are addressed, online booking system will be launched. Presently, residents could only check whether the community halls are vacant or booked already before making physical application at counters.





Until a few years ago, some influential persons in local areas would bulk book the halls and rent out to event organizers at higher rental amount. This was mostly prevented after making certain documents and certificates mandate for booking.





In June, the civic body passed a resolution decentralising the booking process to allow the residents book community halls at zonal offices. However, the decentralized booking system came into effect from January. Earlier residents had to visit the Ripon Building to book the halls. Residents should book the community halls within 6 months from the date of functions.





In total, the Chennai Corporation maintains 62 community halls, of which 33 are in the central region. North and south regions have 15 and 14 community halls respectively. Apart from these, the civic body maintains three auditoriums.





Chennai Corporation collects charges from the users on the basis of basic street rate of property tax and size of community halls. Charges fixed for some of the community halls are as low as less than Rs. 1,000. However, residents should pay 18 per cent GST for bookings. Wherever available, Chennai Corporation provides cooking utensils, chairs and tables at free of cost to event organizers.





The civic body earns a revenue of around Rs. 2 crore every year through community halls.