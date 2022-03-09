Chennai police bust MDMA drug lab in Andhra Pradesh, chemist arrested

Chennai :

Chennai police have busted a lab producing methamphetamine drug also known as MDMA and meth in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh that supplied the party drug across the country, including Tamil Nadu, and arrested a chemist employed there.





The special team of Joint Commissioner (Chennai North) Ramya Bharati which arrested four persons, including the son of a special sub-inspector, in possession of about 1 kg methamphetamine found out during investigation that one Ramesh of Hyderabad supplied the drug to the network in Chennai.





With that information, a special team camped in Ongole with the help of mobile phone location and unearthed a lab where the drug was produced. A chemist named Venkat Reddy (28) of Hyderabad who had been engaged to make the drug was secured and the chemical ingredients and lab equipmemt to make methamphetamine were seized from the lab apart from one kg of drug.





Police said that the main accused Ramesh, who is still absconding, set up the lab in the industrial area in Ongole with a fake licence to make it look like any other chemical factories. "Since the drug is odourless, others did not grew suspicious and Ramesh bought the ingredients claiming that it was to make some other chemicals," said police.





Venkat Reddy who worked at a different chemical firm was recruited by Ramesh through a proper interview and was made to stay at rented house near the lab, said police.





According to police, it takes 20 days to produce to methamphetamine and Ramesh came to Chennai with at least 4 kg of the drug every time to sell it for Rs 15 to 20 lakh per kg. "To the end user, it is sold for Rs 6,000 per gram," said police.





While Venkat Reddy has been arrested, a hunt has been launched for Ramesh.