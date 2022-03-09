Committee formed to revise Anna University syllabus, says Ponmudi

Chennai :

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Tuesday said that a committee has been constituted to revise Anna University syllabus.





Stating that the curriculum would be prepared according to the requirements of present industries, the panel will have senior academicians, experts in the industries, and student representatives.





Speaking on the sidelines of a function here, the Minister assured that the state government will extend all help for the students, who came home from war-ravaged Ukraine. “The state government will assist all the students who came back from Ukraine,” he said. The Minister also said that a committee has been constituted to come out with state’s exclusive ‘Education Policy.’



