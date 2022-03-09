Cleared for take-off: All-women team in charge of Chennai ATC

Chennai :

Usually, during Women’s Day, several flights would be operated by women and that was in practice for the past 20 years. On Tuesday following women’s day, the Air Traffic Control Room (ATC) was taken charge completely by women staff. The Control room plays an important role in operating the flights safely and managing the landing and take-off of the aircraft. Sources said, of the 450 Air Traffic Controllers in the Chennai airport 287 are women. On Tuesday all the women were there on duty. Sources said on Tuesday 274 flights were safely controlled by the women controllers and this is the first time that women are operating the ATC completely.





R Madhavan, the managing director of the Chennai airport said this is one of the biggest achievements and the main motive behind this is to show that women are capable of doing anything equally to men.





The special flight in which Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu came to Chennai airport around 10.15 am from Telangana was also guided by the women Air Traffic Controllers. Sources said initially the airport officials thought of allowing senior men to take care of the flight of the Vice President but since the women were confident that they can handle the situation alone, the control room was given under their control for the whole day.