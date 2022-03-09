Court commissioner to assess dump yard

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the orders on hearing a plea by Dhaneja Plot Owners’ Association.





The petitioner association had sought directions to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to instruct resorts and the hotels in the tourist town to manage their garbage on their own, alleging that garbage was accumulating at the yard and was spilling over to the Buckingham Canal.





Recording the submission, the bench said Naney ND was appointed as court commissioner to visit the location of the processing yard in Mamallapuram village on Wednesday and also Buckingham Canal and prepare a report in this regard.





“It should indicate the condition of the processing yard and also the distance of the canal from the processing yard. If the garbage is removed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board within the intervening period, the court commissioner would take the statements of the villagers nearby to find out the conditions on Sunday and Monday, that is, prior to the court intervention,” the judges instructed.