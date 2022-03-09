75 kg ganja, ephedrine seized

Chennai :

They intercepted a van on New Avadi Road based on a tip-off on Sunday. One of the trios fled, and two others were secured. They were identified as T Pradeep Raj (29) of Poonamallee, J Varadharaju (36) of Villupuram and 62.5 kg of ganja was seized from the duo along with the van. Investigation revealed that the gang smuggled the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to distribute it to the peddlers in the city.





The special team also secured another three men in Chetpet and seized another 12 kg of ganja. Meanwhile, a team of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit secured a man in possession of 2 kg of ephedrine drug worth Rs 4 lakh in R K Nagar. Further investigation is on about source of the drug.