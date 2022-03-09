Rs 4.5 lakh stolen from woman’s scooter in Minjur

Unidentified people looted Rs 4.5 lakh from a woman in Minjur when she left the cash in her two-wheeler on Tuesday.

Chennai : The victim Devi (42) of Naalur village withdrew the cash from a bank in Minjur to pay advance for land she had planned to buy and kept it in her bike’s underseat space. However, when she returned to the bike after buying food at a nearby hotel, she found the lock broken open and the bag containing cash missing from the bike. Based on her complaint, Minjur police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. In another robbery case, Minjur police arrested a 25-year-old man for escaping with a pedestrian’s mobile phone. The accused Iyappan of Athipattu village robbed the phone near the railway station.