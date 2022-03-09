Duo stealing bikes from Chennai nabbed by AP police

A two-member gang who stole bikes from the city and sold them in Andhra Pradesh were secured by the local police there and handed over to Chennai police.

Chennai : Gajulamandyam police in Andhra Pradesh secured one M Imthiyaz (20) of Renigunta during a vehicle check and inquiries revealed that the two-wheeler was stolen from Chennai. He was detained and police found out that Imthiyaz’s cousin Mohammed Sadiq (19) of Vyasarpadi was the one who stole the vehicles in Chennai and handed them over to Imthiyaz to sell in Andhra Pradesh. Mohammed Sadiq was arrested and 11 bikes were seized.