Partner tries to set woman on fire, arrested

A man who tried to set ablaze his partner over a quarrel in Valasaravakkam was arrested by police.

Chennai : The victim Radha (38) of Bethania Nagar, who works as a domestic help, has been admitted to the hospital with 15 per cent burns. The accused Raja, a house painter, had been living with her in a rented house for over a month. Raja who often suspected Radha of infidelity, quarrelled with her on Sunday night and tried to set her ablaze after dousing her with kerosene. Radha suffered burns on her face and was rescued by the neighbours after she raised an alarm. On information, Valasaravakkam police arrested Raja and further investigation is on.