‘Move officials or file complaint on Rs 100 cr scam’

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a plea moved by advocate P Pugalenthi, who sought direction to the DVAC to initiate a probe into his complaint relating to supply of stationery articles by the prison to various government departments, including the judicial department, during 2016-21.





The bench said investigation could be done only after an FIR was filed or if a private complaint was filed by invoking Section 190 of CrPC, but added that there was no restraint on DVAC to initiate a probe.