YouTuber Madan’s habeas corpus petition postponed

Chennai :

When Madan’s petition seeking direction to quash the Goondas Act invoked against him on charges of uploading obscene and abusive content on his YouTube channels, came up, the bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran postponed the matter after observing that they could not pass any orders now, as uploading abusive content on social media was a dangerous act.





Madan said he had been under incarceration for more than four months and pleaded to set him free by quashing the Goondas Act.





On June 18, 2021, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested the engineer-turned gamer from Dharmapuri. After more than 186 people lodged complaints against him for live streaming obscene content, city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal ordered to detain him under Goondas Act in July.