Heavy fog hits NH near Chengalpattu

Chennai :

On Tuesday early morning, the National Highway in the district was covered with dense fog, which minimised the visibility. Because of this, motorists had to reduce speed while crossing the stretch, which in turn led to vehicle pileup for a few hours.





Many had to turn on fog lamps and move at a very slow pace for a few hours, said officials, adding that the situation became normal after 8 am when the fog cleared, and traffic became normal.





Local residents said such heavy fog that affects traffic flow is usually recorded only during the month of January. This time, however, it has happened in March when the mercury is on the rise.