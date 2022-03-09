Take action against miscreants, not the public: Counsel

Chennai :

Directing the police not to interrupt business and dictate timings for eateries in its judgment in S Gunaraja Vs Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, the Madras High Court came down heavily on the police and observed that was a shame and deplorable act that instead of taking stringent action against anti-social elements, the police were insisting the petitioner close his eatery by 10.30 pm.





Advocate V Rajesh, who had appeared for the hotel owner, said the judgment has come as a relief to eatery owners. Taking to DT Next, the counsel pointed out that Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution ensured the right to carry on business and the Labour and Employment Department has also issued a Government Order (G0) dated June 5, 2019, allowing all shops to be opened 24x7.





The advocate added that the police were relying on Section 35, of the Madras City Police Act, 1888, to contend that it empowered the police Commissioner to issue licenses for running the business of eating houses and hotels. However, as per the amendment made in 2007 (Chennai City Police (Amendment) Act, 2007), no license is required to open a hotel, Rajesh noted.





As per Section 39, the Commissioner should give only no-objection certificate for traffic clearance for the hotels opened after 2007.





“By virtue of the amendment to Section 35 through the Chennai City Police (Amendment) Act, 2007, the police Commissioner is not empowered to make any rules under Section 39, in the matter of regulating the timings of opening and closing of the eatery shops, hotels, restaurants. This, the police don’t have any authority or power to dictate the opening and closing timings of the eateries,” the advocate said citing the court order.





Rajesh recalled two verdicts – one by a division bench of Madras High Court in ‘R Ganesh Prabhu vs State of Tamil Nadu’ and the other by the Kerala High Court in ‘R Ravikumar vs sub-inspector and another’ in 2016 – that made it clear that the police could not ask hotel owners to close.





“The High Court has made clear that under the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, only the government has the power to fix the time for opening and closing hours of shops,” Rajesh said.