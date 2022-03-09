City police to submit proposal, say need to weigh pros and cons

Chennai :

“It may be true that it might mean more business for some, but not all shops will get busier even as it puts the owners at the risk, as offenders might strike at those located in remote areas. The idea behind the whole practice was to prevent such incidents,” said the officer. According to him, police would not be able to question people wandering unnecessarily on the roads when there is no difference between night and day. “Now, we have the leverage of questioning people on the roads who are loitering without a purpose at odd hours and it poses a deterrent to criminals. But, assuming that all the shops will be open at night, it will be an advantage to offenders to easily dodge police as they can claim to be visiting some shop and carry on with their illegal activities. Crime prevention will become a problem and it is practically not possible to post police near each shop,” he said.





The way out, the officer said, is to come up with a special licence to allow shops at certain places like bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, etc.





Kannan said as a common man, he, too, would want all the outlets to be open round the clock. But as a police officer, he wants some restrictions in place because crime is deviant behaviour and it will take place when there is an opportunity. “In criminology, there is a theory called broken window. It is a fact that the small occurrences of offences would embolden those in conflict with the law to carry out their activities as they please,” he said.





When asked about the court’s strong words such as “it is not a police state”, the officer said he understood the court’s observation. “The court is correct in its observation and, indeed, police do not have the right to force shops to close unless there is a law and order problem, because there are no restrictions on timing in the trade licences issued to run shops. Maybe, it was understood then that the shops will not be open in the night hours. And as a law enforcing authority, I too wish that police have the powers to do when it is necessary. We would submit a proposal to the government factoring in the court’s observation and the current practice in place to issue trade licences. It should all be done in good faith and fair dealing,” he said.