Onus on Labour Dept to protect workers from exploitation: Activists

Chennai :

According to Sriram Raj from Socialist Workers Centre, the issue should be approached differently for street vendors, small outlets and big restaurant chains. Street vendors, particularly those working in the night hours, cater to the demand from those working in nightshifts, like conservancy workers whose duty begins at midnight and cab drivers who can eat only when they get time between trips, he pointed out. Harassing these people who are hoping to make ends meet is unacceptable, he said.





Contrary to what the police claim about crime rate, the presence of street vendors gives confidence to people to venture out at the night hours, he argued.





On the other end, the bigger chains and restaurants close at night because they know that the business won’t be profitable. “If they want to remain open, the Labour Department should ensure that workers get an allowance and are provided with food and transport facilities,” he said, criticising Labour Department for not scrutinising service sector entities such as retail shops and restaurants. Another activist noted that there already were complaints that retail shops and bigger restaurants were making their staff work beyond permitted hours.





“It is never eight-nine hours job for most workers, who end up working for at least 12 hours. It is the Labour Department that must ensure that laws are followed. Factories function round the clock because workers report in three different shifts, and their transport and food are taken care of. Shops should do the same if they want to remain open 24 hours,” the person said.













If the police think closing shops at 10 pm was the only way to keep crime in check, they should approach the government to pass legislation, he said, adding: “If the citizens have to follow due process, then the police should also do the same. They can’t blatantly impose restrictions without legal provision.”