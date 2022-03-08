MNM chief Kamal Haasan to honour women achievers

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday has invited applications from and for women achievers award 2022 in various fields including social workers, sanitary workers, drivers and medical practitioners.





“In this regard, MNM would like to present the 2022 award to honour women who have made their mark in Tamil Nadu in various fields and achievements in social work, sanitary work, drivers and medical practitioners. Therefore, we welcome nominations for women achievers,” the MNM release said. Party chief Kamal Haasan would name the awardees and present the awards.





The release said that the society treats women inferior to men. “Yet many women have achieved by breaking down all the barriers. To praise and celebrate such achievers is a routine act of our leader and MNM,” it said.





Those who want to nominate could do so by filling up online form: http://maiam.com/waa2022/ or at 8667629939.