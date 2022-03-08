Tamil Nadu signs MOU with British Council for language skill development

Chennai :

The MoU signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, at Secretariat, is intended to provide training on interpersonal skills and spoken English for youngsters and students under 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme. "The MoU was signed to make sure that youngsters in Tamil Nadu excel in English and to succeed across the globe. The training in many ways will help youngsters shape their existing skills and will develop their skills on higher education, art and culture," said a release from the government.





Later, Stalin commenced the process of issuing appointment orders for 9,381 Grade-II police constables, 1,200 firemen and 119 prison wardens by distributing the appointment orders to five selected persons.





Stalin also distributed Bharat Ratna Dr MGR Traditional Paddy Conservator Award to three farmers who excelled in the production of traditional varieties of paddy. S Moorthy, from Namakkal district, was given the first prize for producing 10,672.5 kgs per hectare of 'Karuppu Kavuni' paddy, K Ponnu Pudhiyavan, from Tirunelveli district was given the second prize for producing 10,200 kgs per hectare of scented 'Seeraga Samba' and P Lakshmi Devi, from Tirunelveli, was given third price for producing 10,024 kgs per hectare of 'Attur Kichili Samba' paddy.