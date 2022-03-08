Celebrating womanhood, one step at a time

Chennai :

They are as much a woman as any other. Yet, some of them rue that there is still a long way to go as far as acceptance in the society is concerned. This International Women’s Day, DT Next decided to speak to those, who were not born women, but fought with the world, sometimes their very own, to become what they always felt was right. And, they bloomed and how! Here are excerpts from the chat we had with three trans women in the city who represent the indomitable and universal spirit of womanhood.





Kalki Subramaniam, artist-activist, founder of Sahodari Foundation





Womenhood for transgender women particularly is a celebration of their femininity. We, trans women, grow up suppressing our feminineness, and our expression of femininity. It’s only later in life, somewhere in our 20s or 30s or even 50s that we come out fully as women. Once that starts, trans women begin to celebrate their beauty, their very being, everything about their new transition as a woman. I think, more than women, who are born women, it is trans women, who celebrate womanhood so much.





Transgender women have to really work hard to get a life that they want, to self-identify and live up to that identity. So, for trans women, Women’s Day is a celebration of our talent, beauty, our hopes, our aspirations and our success. For me, Women’s Day is about creativity and power, as an artist and as a woman. I have empowered so many transgender people, especially trans women, and I celebrate all those women today who I have personally empowered like Dr Selvi Santhosh, she is a doctor today because I guided her. Like her, there are hundreds of people who lead a happy and dignified life today. I celebrate all of them on Women’s Day.





Sudha, activist and author, founder director of Thozhi Foundation





There is no harm in celebrating Women’s Day but we are not getting equal rights as cis women, so what’s the point? In some places we are respected, some places not. It’s only in the last 10 years that we are getting some respect. Earlier when we boarded a bus, nobody would sit beside us.





The government is giving so many facilities to women but we, trans women, are not getting any of those benefits. It’s only the current government that has extended the free bus travel scheme for trans people. Just giving offers in the parlour and cake shop is not enough. We are also women achievers. We are as much women as cis women. Like women, we also want some reservations for us in education and jobs. The day we get equal rights in education and employment like women that day we can celebrate Women’s Day.





Most importantly, there is Women’s Day, Children’s Day, even Valentine’s Day but where is the Transgenders’ day? In Tamil Nadu, April 15 is marked as Transgenders’ Day but there is nothing official about it, the government order (GO) has not been passed. If the GO is passed there will be some recognition to this day at least. It will come in the calendar. We want a national transgender’s day.





Natashaaa, an engineer working in a private firm





Women’s Day is just one of those things that men created to probably feel that they are doing something about women’s rights. So, frankly speaking, Women’s Day doesn’t make a difference in my life. I really don’t care. Because there is a Women’s Day but for trans people there is Transgender day of remembrance, which means there is only a day for transgender people, who have died. This is so horrifying. Somehow feels transgenders deserve to die, and there is no way trans people could be celebrated.





Even to this day, for a transwoman, our society by default has the impression, ‘Oh she must be a beggar or a sex worker’. When the standards of expectations of what a trans woman does is so skewed, what would Women’s Day mean to me? Of course it doesn’t include us because there is so much difference in terms of social privilege as well. For instance, when you talk about pregnancies, it does not include trans women in any way. And most companies don’t have a leave policy for trans women when they get surgeries done.





Women’s Day can be celebrated in its true utmost sense only then when cis women, transwomen and each and every person, who is going through discrimination, is taken into account. There are social rights for all marginalised communities. In its current form it has come to organisations saying, ‘Oh on Women’s Day we have sent cake to all our women employees,’ and trying to show that they have done something for women’s rights. And the very next day when someone comes out and talks about sexual assault, people are like, ‘Why didn’t you say earlier? Why were you waiting for so long?’. For instance I faced sexual assault in November last year, and I lodged a police complain soon after, but no action has been taken yet, no police officer even called me. The current transgender Act punishes a person for a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years for assaulting a transwoman, but if the assault happens to a cis woman the punishment (depending upon the section under Indian Penal Code) can be minimum of seven years up to life imprisonment. So basically they are saying if you want, go and rape a trans woman because trans women will never go and complain as they will be treated very badly in the police station. So, what Women’s Day celebration are you talking about? I will not celebrate Women’s Day until I see everybody going through marginalisation is celebrated.