Foreign currencies worth Rs 55.76 lakh seized at Chennai airport, 3 held

Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 55.76 lakh at Chennai airport and arrested three passengers on Sunday.
Chennai: The customs officials were checking the passengers who were about to board a flight to Colombo in Sri Lanka. On suspicion, the officials intercepted three passengers of Chennai and when they checked their hand baggage they found all the three of them had secret chambers in their hand baggage. When they opened the secret chamber, US dollars were found concealed inside it and were valued at Rs 55.76 lakh. The customs officials seized the currencies from them and the three passengers were arrested.
