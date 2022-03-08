Action against Chennai PDS staff recommended for making bogus bills

V Rajaraman, Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department, has recommended A Shanmuga Sundaram, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, to take action against workers of 15 fair price shops in Chennai zone following reports of generating bogus bills.
Chennai: According to the report, the investigation was carried out in two PDS shops in Avadi, three in Villivakkam, two in Perambur, one in Tiruvottiyur, four in Maduravoyal, two in Mylapore and one in Sholinganallur and it was found out that 613 bogus bills were generated without using the biometric authorisation of beneficiaries. Following complaints that PDS shops in Chennai were not using biometric authentication to verify the beneficiaries, an investigation was conducted in all the PDS shops in Chennai zone during which it was found out that a total of 9,273 proxy bills were issued and of them 613 were bogus. Due to the bogus bills 4,043 kg of rice, 154 kg of sugar, 350 kg of wheat, 78 kg of tur dal, 88 litres of palm oil and 236 litres of kerosene were swindled.
