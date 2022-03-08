Police arrest 3 history-sheeters in connection with waylaying incidents

On Monday, police arrested three in Anagaputhur for way-laying. Shankar Nagar police received many complaints about robberies on road in the past few days in the locality.
Chennai: Police formed a special team to nab them and during a vehicle check on Sunday police intercepted a local history-sheeter Sathya (23) of Thiruvallur. On inquiry police found that Sathya along with Vignesh (22) of Polichalur, Naveen (20) and Karunakaran (20) of Pazhanthandalam in Kancheepuram used to target motorists travelling alone in the night and rob valuables from them at knifepoint. Later on Monday, the police arrested Karunakaran and Naveen in Guduvanchery and seized 2 kg ganja and a bike from them. Police said Sathya and Naveen already have several murder and attempt to murder cases pending against them. They were remanded in judicial custody. A search is on for Vignesh, who is missing.
