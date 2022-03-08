House of Minister’s PA burgled

Unidentified persons broke open the house of a Minister’s assistant and escaped with silver articles in Saligramam on Sunday.
Chennai: When Dev Anand, a personal assistant to Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, returned to his house on LV Prasad Road on Sunday night, he found the house door broken open. He found the cupboards open and valuables strewn around. He immediately alerted the police control room and a police team rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Based on his complaint that silver puja articles weighing about 500 grams have been stolen, Virugambakkam police are searching for the suspects.
