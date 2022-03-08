Drunk man breaks MTC bus windshield

An unidentified drunk man created a ruckus inside an MTC bus in Tiruvanmiyur on Sunday and damaged the windshield.
Chennai: The incident happened around 1.30 pm when the bus was proceeding to MGR Chennai Central from Tiruvanmiyur bus depot. The man who boarded the bus at the Jayanthi theatre bus stop refused to buy tickets and abused the bus conductor, Vadivel. This led to a quarrel between him and the bus crew. The man who was inebriated suddenly broke the windshield of the bus and managed to escape when the bus stopped a few metres away on LB Road. None was injured in the incident, said the police. Based on a complaint from bus driver Karthikeyan, Tiruvanmiyur police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspect.
