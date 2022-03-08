SSI clearing traffic for CM’s convoy hurt

A special sub-inspector who was clearing the traffic for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s convoy heading to the airport on Sunday suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler.
Chennai: The incident happened around 3.30 pm on GST Road when SSI Sunderrajan of Old Perungalathur was diverting heavy vehicles near Hotel Airway. A speeding bike coming from Pallavaram towards Guindy knocked him down and the two men on the vehicle, too, fell on the road. Sunderrajan suffered fractures on his face and was rushed to a private hospital. The bike rider, V Madhan (21) of Pallavaram, an MBA student of a private college, and S Abiz Ahmed of Chromepet who rode pillion, suffered injuries in the accident. Chromepet traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
