Drastic drop in complaints of sexual abuse in Anna University

At present, being an affiliating type of University, it has 13 constituent colleges and three regional campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore along with 520 affiliated colleges that include government, government-aided and self-financing colleges.





Anna University has implemented the prevention of sexual harassment cell redressal mechanism by establishing the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Cell as per the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).





Disclosing the reports, a senior official from Anna University, seeking anonymity, told DT Next on Monday that a total of 15 sexual harassment cases were received in 2018-2019. “During the same year, as many as 10 false cases were received,” he added.





The University staff, however, claimed that in 2019-2020, the number of sexual harassment cases has reduced to 7 with only one false complaint was received in that year.





Stating that action was taken to solve all the cases till now, he said, “due to awareness creation among the students, teaching and non-teaching staff besides organising seminars and meetings, the number of sexual harassment complaints has further reduced to 3 in 2020-2021.” “The appropriate actions till now depended on the severity, frequency and pervasiveness of the conduct, the quality of the evidence,” he said.





Explaining the procedures of POSH cell, the University official said complaints were received through email or post or in person as soon as possible after an incident had occurred.





Pointing out that all the complaints and investigations are treated confidentially to the extent possible and information is disclosed strictly on a need-to-know basis, he said on receiving the complaint by the office of the POSH cell, the director concerned will initiate an inquiry by forming a committee with the members.





“Upon conclusion of an investigation, the director will submit a written report of the committee findings to the registrar,” he said adding accordingly, the committee will recommend appropriate disciplinary action.





Online competition





Meanwhile, the official also said the POSH cell has now invited an online competition titled, “Observe, Explain and Provide Solution for Sexual Harassment” where students, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff members could participate and express the incidents and provide a solution in future.