Metro Rail to hold Women’s Fest

Chennai :

It said in a statement that the theme would be Wonder Women Fest, to mark the day from 11 am onwards on Tuesday. “During the celebrations, a 900-metre walkathon will be conducted inside CMRL admin building premises wherein officials and staff of CMRL, members of Rotary Club of Tiruvanmiyur, Geo India Foundation and students from Jerusalem College of Engineering will participate to encourage women,” it said.





CMRL and Geo India Foundation would launch a sanitary napkin making machine for Rural Development Centre, Chengalpattu, for tribal community. Medical camps would be organised at Alandur, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar East, Vadapalani, Wimco Nagar, Teynampet and Guindy between 10 am and 5 pm.