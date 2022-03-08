IIT-Madras selected for Centre’s GATI push

The institute said in a statement that it would contribute to develop India’s first National Assessment and Accreditation Model for S&T institutions based on gender-sensitive practices, adding that a GATI self-assessment team (GSAT) has been set up there.

Chennai : The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras is among the 30 institutions selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for the advancement of women in science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM). Called ‘Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions initiative’ (GATI), it seeks to develop and implement policies and address issues. The institute said in a statement that it would contribute to develop India’s first National Assessment and Accreditation Model for S&T institutions based on gender-sensitive practices, adding that a GATI self-assessment team (GSAT) has been set up there. The plans include seminar series by women leaders from various spheres, career advancement and networking workshops for staff, support for women research scholars to enhance mobility and opportunities, community outreach activities to spread the love of STEM among young women and collaborative programmes for women faculty for international mobility.