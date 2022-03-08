Traffic change on crucial junction on Anna Salai to ease traffic

Chennai :

In order to ease congestion on Anna Salai between Tarapore Towers and the Periyar statue, the city traffic police has done away with the right turn for vehicles coming from Wallajah Salai to directly enter Anna Salai and diverted them to take left to make a right near Tarapore Towers to Dams Road and then Blackers Road to reach Anna Salai.





The new traffic route has been introduced on a trial basis since Saturday and the vehicle movement on Monday, since it is the first working day of the week. Right now, only two-wheelers are allowed to take U-turn near Bata showroom.





“It has eased the traffic at the crucial junction on Anna Salai which witnesses huge pile up of vehicles on both sides of Anna Salai at the peak traffic hours whenever the vehicles from Wallajah Salai are allowed to take right. Depending upon the feedback from motorists for the next days, a proposal would be submitted to make the change permanent or return to the previous set up, “ said Joint Commissioner (traffic, South) J Rajendran.





While conducting a survey at the Wallajah Salai-Anna Salai junction, the cops found that at least 500 vehicles ply on both sides on Anna Salai every three minutes especially during the peak hours.





The stretch from Tarapore Towers point to Bata Showroom has been made as one way, the vehicles from Pallavan Salai are allowed to travel towards LIC, while the vehicles from Spencer Traffic Junction headed towards Pallavan Salai are detoured via Dams Road, Blackers Road, and merge on Anna Salai to proceed towards Pallavan Salai.





A team comprising 20 traffic police personnel were deployed in the traffic junctions and they are regulating the vehicle movement.