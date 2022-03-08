Women to head Avadi Police Commissionerate to mark Women's day

Chennai :

At the senior level, B Vijayakumari, Additional CoP (Headquarters and Traffic), will hold additional charge as Joint Commissioner, while G Umayal, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters and Administration), will head both Avadi and Red Hills police districts as the Deputy Commissioner. Officials in the rank of inspectors and sub-inspectors will be made station house officers and will be in charge of station for the day.





Avadi police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said, “There are already women inspectors heading stations, but the plan to have women head the entire commissionerate aims to send a message to the society on the importance of women empowerment.” The Commissionerate has about 650 women personnel, including senior officers, and 25 police stations.