Budget session to be Mayor Priya’s first Council meet

Chennai :

A Corporation official said that the date of the Council meeting would be announced by Commissioner in a week. “The elections to zonal and standing committees’ chairperson post should be conducted before the Council meeting. The election is expected to be held this week,” the official added.





There are six standing committees, accounts, education, public health, town planning, works, and taxation and finance, each with 15 members. During the earlier regimes, the Mayor would announce new schemes during the budget meeting and also table financial status. This stopped in 2016 after the last Council’s term got over, and the special officers appointed to govern the city passed only the financial status, that too behind closed doors. Since then, the civic body did not announce any new schemes or projects while passing the budgets.





“Some new schemes are expected to be announced this time, as the planning stage of Singara Chennai 2.0 is nearing completion,” said an official.





Ward development fund:





City wards will get additional funds in the form of ward development funds that councilors can use to carry out basic infrastructure works. Each of them would get Rs 30 lakh under this head while the Mayor would have Rs 2 crore for developmental activities, working out to a total of Rs 62 crore. In the last six years, ward development funds could not be allocated due to the absence of an elected council.